Mamata Bala Thakur lodges plaint against Shantanu Thakur

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur on Monday took out a rally in North 24-Parganas’ Thakurnagar to protest the attack on her by BJP leader and Union minister Shantanu Thakur last night. She also demanded action against Shantanu Thakur.



Police have started a case against Shantanu Thakur levelling charges, including “forcibly occupying” the room of Matua Matriarch (Boro Maa) Bina Pani Devi. Mamata Bala Thakur also staged a sit-n demonstration at Thakurnagar demanding punishment against Shantanu and his associates who led the attack last night. “I have lodged a complaint at Gaighata Police Station as Shantanu Thakur and his associates tried to break in at my residence. They forcibly entered my residence,” she said. The Trinamool Congress had shared a video of Shantanu Thakur and his supporters purportedly trying to break the lock of the house of Boro Maa, his grandmother, with a hammer. Mamata Bala Thakur, who resides in the house, called the attempt unprecedented.

“I have never witnessed such things. Being a Union minister and BJP MP, he along with his family members and supporters broke open the gate with hammers and entered Boro Maa’s room wearing shoes. I am Rajya Sabha MP. If BJP can do this to me, what would happen to the common people?” Mamata Bala Thakur said before lodging a police complaint.

According to the TMC, Shantanu Thakur along with his supporters allegedly tried by force to take control of the house, where Mamata Bala presently resides. Supporters of BJP MP Shantanu Thakur and TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur came face to face over the control of the house ‘Boroma’, lived till her death five years back.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “BJP’s hooliganism at its peak. Shocking visuals are coming from Bongaon where BJP candidate & their leader @Shantanu_bjp, along with his goons carrying sharp objects & arms, are planning a violent attack on our Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur’s residence.”

Shantanu on the other hand told reporters that despite him being one of the legal claimants of the property, “Mamata Bala Thakur has been illegally occupying the entire property and even turning a portion of it into a TMC party office.” Mamata Bala however dismissed the allegations.