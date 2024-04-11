‘Mamata Bala Thakur obstructed from taking names of Matua Gods while oath-taking in Parl’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) called it a “black day” as Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar obstructed TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur from taking names of Matua Gods in the Parliament while taking oath.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his media interaction outside Raj Bhawan condemned the incident. He said Dhankar was promoted to the post of vice-president from Bengal Governor as he had acted as a BJP’s man.

On Wednesday, Mamata Bala Thakur was stopped by Dhankhar from taking the name of Matua Gods Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur during her oath-taking ceremony in the Parliament. In a strong protest against the incident, Trinamool Congress Bongaon Lok Sabha candidate Biswajit Das termed the BJP as anti-Bengal and marked this as a “black day” for India.

“It seems as if there is no limit to the Central government and BJP’s Bangla-Birodhi mindset,” he said. Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday evening, he said: “This is a black day in the history of India when vice-president and former Governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, stopped our MP Mamata Bala Thakur while she was taking her oath by swearing in the name of Matua Gods. Dhankhar tried to grab power on behalf of the BJP during the 2021 Assembly elections but failed. Today’s reaction reflects his anger over his failure that ultimately resulted in the BJP’s loss. Mamata Bala Thakur had to take the oath for the second time and was barred from taking our God’s name.”

Das also highlighted the hypocrisy of the BJP which only appeals to Bengal during polls but insults our icons. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Matua Temple in Thakurnagar during the previous elections. And now, this happened. They are trying to end the Matua community with the help of Shantanu Thakur. This was not just insulting Mamata Bala Thakur but the entire Matua community and we will unite to give them a fitting reply,” he asserted.