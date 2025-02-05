Mamata attends meeting with representatives of FICCI, CII, business tycoons ahead of BGBS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended a meeting with representatives from FICCI, CII, and industry leaders on Wednesday, ahead of the 8th edition of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which begins this afternoon. The two-day summit, set to take place from February 5 in Kolkata, is a key event for promoting investment in the state. Banerjee shared on Facebook, "Our much-awaited Bengal Global Business Summit is having its preludes in the Special Meeting of the National Executive Committees of the Apex Chambers of Commerce and Industry, CII and FICCI. I joined them briefly to encourage investments in West Bengal from our national industry magnates. Bengal the destination!!."

The chief minister on Tuesday night in a social media post had also mentioned that over 5,000 delegates, including representatives from 40 countries, have already started arriving in Kolkata. Additionally, 20 ambassadors and high commissioners are attending to represent their respective countries, while prominent Indian business leaders are coming together, often accompanied by their chambers, CII, FICCI, and ICC, she said. According to the Bengal Global Business Summit website, West Bengal has been among the fastest-growing states in terms of economic development, with the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) expected to reach Rs 18.79 lakh crore in 2024-25.