Mamata assures state support to wife of Pak-captive BSF jawan

Kolkata: Assuring her all support from the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called the wife of Purnam Kumar Shaw who is in detention in Pakistan since April 23 and assured her of all support from the state government.

Rajani Shaw, Purnam’s wife, said: “I am extremely thankful to our Chief Minister. She said she spoke to top BSF officials who confirmed that my husband is in good health. This assurance coming from her is a great relief. I am hopeful that my husband will return safely.”

Rajani claimed to have called the BSF authorities more than once but was told to be patient. However, it has been nearly 20 days and she was uncertain about her husband’s well-being. She claimed that Banerjee also enquired about her health and that of her

family and promised to provide all sorts of medical assistance.

“I have informed her that both my in-laws are ailing and under medication. My brother-in-law drives a toto. My husband is the breadwinner of the family who used to make online transfers of money to me for running the family. However, since his capture we are struggling to make both ends meet,” said Rajani.

The Chief Minister has told her to be in contact with Kalyan Banerjee, TMC MP (Serampore Constituency, Hooghly), for assistance. Rajani told Banerjee that she is a graduate but since she is three-months pregnant, cannot venture out for any work.

Purnam Shaw (40) from Rishra, Hooghly, was taken captive by Pakistan Rangers last month after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Rajani had earlier visited BSF commanders in Pathankot and Ferozepur and was initially reassured of the ongoing efforts for the return of her husband. Kalyan Banerjee demanded immediate government intervention to secure Shaw’s release. “My thoughts are especially with Poornam Shaw, the BSF jawan detained by the Pakistan Army. It has been over twenty days, and despite repeated efforts to reach out to the office of Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh I have received no response. Last night, I was contacted by an official from the Prime Minister’s Office, who advised me to convey my message about Poornam directly to the Prime Minister,” he wrote.

“I am grateful that the Director General of the BSF has assured me that the matter will be escalated to senior authorities and that all possible efforts will be made.

The people of Serampore constituency are anxiously awaiting Purnam’s safe return. We sincerely hope that the Hon’ble Prime Minister and all responsible government officials will take swift and decisive action to bring him home,” he added.