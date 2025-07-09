Mamata assures Siddiqullah of action over convoy attack

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury over the phone and spoke to him for about five minutes, when she assured Chowdhury that those who had recently attacked the minister’s convoy would be punished, sources said.

It was learnt that the Chief Minister also said stern steps would be taken if a similar situation happens anywhere.

Bengal Mass Education minister Chowdhury’s convoy was attacked in his Assembly Constituency, Monteswar, under East Burdwan, a couple of days ago.

Chowdhury was also heckled with slogans calling him ‘thief’, ‘extortionist’, and shown black flags, brooms, and shoes.

The Chief Minister was unhappy and expressed her anger when she heard about the incident. She ordered the police to take stern action.

Seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. It was alleged that some Trinamool activists pelted stones at the convoy, and the windshields were smashed. Chowdhury, after the incident, alleged that it was an attempt to kill him. He had stated that if this continues, he will have to think of quitting the party.