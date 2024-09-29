Mamata assures full support to flood-affected people in Malda

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called up Firhad Hakim amid the distribution of relief materials among the flood-affected victims in Malda’s Manikchowk and gave a message to the people through Hakim that her government will extend all help to the affected people. “Our government will provide you with all help. I have sent Hakim to you. In addition, you can raise your issues with the police superintendent (SP) and also DM,” Banerjee gave her message to the flood-affected people in Manikchowk by making a call to Mayor Firhad Hakim. The Chief Minister has given necessary directions to the District Magistrate and SP to ensure that the flood-affected people receive adequate relief materials.

Hakim on Saturday morning visited the flood-affected areas of Manickchowk to distribute the relief materials. While visiting the areas Hakim accused Centre of non-cooperating with the state amid the flood situation. However, after the minister had left the area, chaos broke out as the local people climbed onto the track that was carrying the relief materials and looted the items. Bhutni island of Manikchak block in Malda was badly affected following the swelling Ganga River. The river flowing at 25.25 meters nearing ‘Extreme danger level’ at 25.30 meters on Friday posed a potential threat to almost 2.5 lakh islet residents along with parts of Ratua-I and Kaliachak-III blocks. Principal secretary of the Agricultural department, Omkar Singh Mina, along with 4 others, had inspected the flood-affected areas. Accompanied by top district officials, they extended advice to the district administration for adept handling of the situation. On Friday morning, the district administration formed 17 teams comprising 56 officials from various blocks and deployed them on an urgent basis at pinpointed areas for flood management activities as per the direction of the state.