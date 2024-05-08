Mamata assures ex-gratia to kin of those who died in lightning

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed condolences to the family members of 12 people who died in several districts of Bengal due to thunderstorms and lightning. Banerjee also assured that ex-gratia and assistance would be given to the victim’s families by the district administrations in accordance with the guidelines.



In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Profoundly sad to know that 9 persons died due to thunderstorms and lightning last night (5 in Purba Burdwan, 2 each in Paschim Medinipur and Purulia), while 2 more persons died due to wall collapses in Nadia and 1 more due to tree collapse in South 24 Parganas.”

She further stated: “Our district administrations everywhere have been working on disaster management mode round the clock and are taking actions to provide relief and ex gratia as per guidelines. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the 12 fellow citizens of Bengal.”

Two died in Purulia after being struck by lightning. The victims have been identified as Priyaranjan Mahato (30) and Rahul Kumar (21). A 49-year-old woman Uannati Majhi died after being struck by lightning in East Burdwan’s Katwa. Two others died in Ketugram under the same district.

They were identified as Biswanath Khandar (68) and Susmita Soren (14). In Nadia’s Nakashipara, a couple died after a wall of a brick kiln fell on them.

They have been identified as Jogeshwar Hembram (28) and Talakudi Hembram (25). A squall passed through several South Bengal districts gusting up to 50-60 km per hour on Monday evening. A thunderstorm hit Kolkata and its several South Bengal districts on Monday evening.