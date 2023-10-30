Mamata asks Centre to urgently remove plaques without Tagore’s name

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, urged the Central government to take corrective action for immediate removal of the “insulting plaques” that exclude the name of Rabindranath Tagore from Visva Bharati University’s (VBU) stone tablets commemorating UNESCO’s award of World Heritage Site status to the varsity.



A controversy was triggered after the university authorities just before the Durga Puja put up marble plaques bearing the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor of the varsity, and vice-chancellor (V-C) Bidyut Chakrabarty but did not have any mention of Tagore.

“Abrasive and arrogant displays of self-absorbed narcissism continue in what was once the Gurudev’s abode!! UNESCO recognises the world heritage of Santiniketan, but the local headman of today continues to flaunt his own little name in memorial pieces !!” Banerjee said in a statement.

Under the instructions of Banerjee, TMC party workers have been protesting in front of the university demanding removal of the plaques.

“For God’s sake, remove the insulting plaques which erase the name of Rabindranath Tagore from the face of the institution that the poet had so painstakingly founded!! Show some dignity and humility!! The ruling dispensation at Delhi should take corrective action forthwith,” Mamata added.

The VBU V-C on Sunday said work was underway to “prepare” a plaque retaining UNESCO’s declaration of Santiniketan as a world heritage site and in adherence to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) guidelines.

Banerjee on Saturday had snubbed the VBU authorities for not inscribing the name of Rabindranath Tagore on plaques commemorating the award of ‘World Heritage Site’ by UNESCO at the university in Santiniketan. She advised the centre to stop the display of “self-exhibitionism” and give Tagore the tribute that the country owes to him.