Mamata arrives to a warm welcome in Kurseong

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Kurseong on Wednesday to “strengthen bonds between the Hill and plains.” Large crowds gathered on the streets to welcome the Chief Minister who is on a visit to the Hills to bless her nephew and his newly-wed. She will also take part in a government programme on Friday in Kurseong.

Talking to mediapersons at the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata, before departing for Bagdogra, Mamata said: “I love the Hills, like I love the plains. I do not differentiate between people, places and religion. Everyone is equal for me. One of my family members is tying the knot with a girl from the Hills.

There has always been a blood relation between the Hills and plains. On Thursday also I will not be present for the wedding ceremony. After the marriage, the couple will come to seek my blessings.”

Mamata Banerjee headed straight for Kurseong from the Bagdogra Airport. She arrived at 4:10 pm. While TMC supporters welcomed her at the Rohini Zero Point, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) accorded her a welcome in front of the Kurseong Railway Station.

“It is the culture of the Hills to accord a warm welcome. Earlier also we used to do it. It is a courtesy to welcome the Chief Minister,” stated Anit Thapa. When asked about meetings regarding the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Thapa stated: “TMC and BGPM are alliance partners. In future we will definitely have talks on how to go forward and ensure victory for the alliance. However there is still time.” Banerjee will be staying at the “Ama Stays” at Makaibari Tea Estate.

“On Friday I will attend a government distribution programme in the Monteviot Ground where government benefits and schemes will be distributed among the people of Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik. On Saturday I will leave for Bagdogra and then onto Alipurduar,” stated Banerjee. On December 9, she will travel from Bagdogra to Hashimara Airforce Base by helicopter and then to Alipurduar by road.