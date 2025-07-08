Mamata appeals to people to follow traffic rules

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged people to drive responsibly and follow traffic rules.

Banerjee's appeal came in view of the state government observing 'Safe Drive, Save Life Day' to promote road safety.

"Today we observe Safe Drive, Save Life Day, an initiative launched to raise awareness about road safety, promote responsible driving habits, and ensure safer roads for all," she said in a post on X.

"Let's pledge to drive responsibly, follow traffic rules, and keep our roads safe for all. Fasten your seatbelt! Drive safely," she added.