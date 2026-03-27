Mamata appeals to maintain peace on Ram Navami

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami and also appealed for maintaining peace and communal harmony during the celebrations, especially in view of the upcoming elections.



“Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of RAM NAVAMI. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity and development of all,” Banerjee wrote in a post on her X handle.

In recent years, incidents of sporadic unrest have been reported from different parts of the state during Ram Navami processions and celebrations. Keeping that in mind, and with the Model Code of Conduct currently in force, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining peace. She emphasised that the festival should spread joy and brotherhood, without any trace of division or disturbance.

Ram Navami celebrations have acquired a new political dimension in West Bengal. The BJP organises large processions and religious events, while Trinamool Congress holds programmes highlighting communal harmony.

In a meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday, senior state police officials had issued alerts to all districts. Authorities were directed that any attempt to incite violence or raise provocative slogans during processions will invite strict legal action, irrespective of political affiliation.

Banerjee has time and again reiterated in her public addresses that “Religion is personal, but festivals are for everyone.”