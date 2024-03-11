Mamata appeals to judiciary not to work for any political party

Kolkata: In an apparent reference to the incident in which the former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay



joined the BJP, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday appealed to the judiciary not to work in favour of any party. Banerjee was addressing a mammoth rally at Brigade.

“I am praying to the judiciary with folded hands please don’t deliver judgment sitting on BJP’s chair. People go to you for justice. It fetches no positive results to anyone apart from inconvenience to the people,” Banerjee said.

She, however, clarified that she was not attacking anybody. “I am not attacking someone individually but talking about the system. Somebody who was sitting on the chair until recently let go of his mask fell and is now bowing down to others. He has taken away the jobs of people and now the people will give a befitting answer to them,” Banerjee apparently referred to Gangopadhyay who touched PM Narendra Modi’s hands on his forehead in Siliguri on Saturday.