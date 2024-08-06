Mamata appeals for peace & communal harmony amidst Bangladesh turmoil

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh whose Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled from Dhaka, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to people of all communities to maintain peace and urged all political parties to refrain from making provocative statements that may disturb communal harmony in Bengal or the country.



Referring to the situation in Bangladesh as ‘tense’ and ‘sensitive’, Banerjee said: “Refrain from acts which may disrupt communal harmony. Don’t take law in your hands. The people in Bangladesh who are in distress are my brothers and sisters. The Government of India will decide on how to address this issue and we will stick to the instructions given to us.”

Banerjee maintained that she has appealed to all political parties, including the BJP leaders in the state, not to post anything related to Bangladesh issue in their social media handle. “Some BJP leaders have already commented on the issue in their social media page, which in my opinion is not desirable. I am also telling my party leaders to refrain from any such posts. I appeal to all political parties to refrain from acts that can disturb communal harmony, “ she added.

The Chief Minister claimed: “If something happens to the neighbouring country, its effect may fall in the neighbouring states, too. Stay in peace and in good health.” Banerjee added. She further appealed to the people of Bengal not to pay heed to rumours.

Taking the cue from the Chief Minister, West Bengal Police in its X handle posted: “Given the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, we have noticed a few posts and videos on social media that may create discord and unrest. Please do not pay attention to rumours, do not share provocative videos, do not step into a fake news trap. The state administration is alert and vigilant. Keep calm and maintain peace.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asked people to “get ready”, claiming that one crore Bangladeshi Hindus are coming to India. “Hindu minority is being killed in Bangladesh. The councillor of Rangpur was killed. In Sirajganj, 13 policemen were killed, out of whom nine were Hindus. Get ready, 1 crore Bangladeshi Hindus will be coming to Bengal,” Adhikari said during a media interaction.