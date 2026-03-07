Mamata announces start of ‘Yuba Sathi’ fund transfers to beneficiaries; South 24-Pgns reported highest number of applications

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that funds under the state government’s ‘Yuba Sathi’ scheme will start reaching beneficiaries’ bank accounts from Saturday. Banerjee made the announcement from her dharna venue at Esplanade, describing the move as a special gift ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be observed on Sunday.

It was earlier announced that funds under the ‘Yuba Sathi’ scheme would be reaching the beneficiaries’ bank accounts from April 1. “Earlier, we had said that the Yuba Sathi funds would start reaching beneficiaries’ accounts from April 1. As tomorrow (March 8) is International Women’s Day, we have decided to advance the date, and the money will start reaching their accounts from today (Saturday),” Banerjee said. She claimed that between 90 lakh and one crore unemployed youths aged between 21 and 40 years have applied for the scheme. Under the ‘Yuba Sathi’ scheme, eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month as financial assistance. Beneficiaries of scholarships such as Aikyashree, Medhashree, Shikhyashree, or the Student Credit Card will also be eligible for the Yuva Sathi scheme.

District-wise data shows that South 24-Parganas recorded the highest number of applications with 9,34,285, followed by Murshidabad with 7,14,133 applications and North 24-Parganas with 7,20,070 applications. The scheme was first announced in the state’s interim budget by Chandrima Bhattacharya. At that time, it was said that the scheme would be launched on August 15. Later, Banerjee announced at a press conference in Nabanna that the scheme would start from April 1. To facilitate applications, the state government organised block-level camps across the state and launched an online portal. The distribution and submission of application forms began on February 15, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri and ended on February 26. Under the scheme, unemployed youths aged between 21 and 40 years will receive Rs 1,500 per month for five consecutive years as financial assistance. In the meantime, if someone gets employment, the benefit will be stopped.