Mamata announces special camps to roll out state benefits

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a statewide schedule of special camps beginning February 15 to ensure benefits under new schemes announced in the recent state Interim Budget reach eligible beneficiaries from April 1, the start of the new financial year.



Addressing a Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said the state government would organise Duare Sarkar–style camps in all 294 Assembly constituencies between February 15 and February 26, excluding holidays. Applications will be accepted between 10 am and 5 pm.

She said the drive would focus on two initiatives — the Banglar Yuba Sathi scheme for educated unemployed youth and a new annual assistance for landless agricultural labourers.

“During the Budget, we had announced that the Yuba Sathi scheme would start from August 15. However, we felt the benefits should be provided from the beginning of the new financial year on April 1. Cabinet clearance has therefore been initiated,” Banerjee said.

Applications for the Yuba Sathi scheme will be accepted through camps from April 15 to April 26, while benefits will be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts from April 1. The scheme will also be advertised in newspapers.

The scheme is meant for unemployed youth aged between 21 and 40 who have passed Madhyamik. Eligible beneficiaries will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for up to five years or until they secure employment, whichever is earlier.

Students availing scholarships such as Aikyashree, Medhashree, Shikhyashree or the Student Credit Card will also be eligible.

On the agrarian front, Banerjee said applications from landless agricultural labourers for an annual assistance of Rs 4,000 would also be accepted. Announced during the budget, the support will be provided in two instalments of Rs 2,000 each — one during the Rabindra season and the other during the Kharif season. As they do not own land, these labourers are not covered under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme.

She also announced a waiver of irrigation-related charges. Those paying between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 for irrigation water or shallow tubewell usage to the power department will receive the service free of cost within the Rs 2,000 limit upon registering at the camps.

The exercise will involve coordinated efforts by the Youth Affairs, Agriculture, Power and Irrigation departments. Citing time constraints, Banerjee said applications would be accepted only physically, as an online process could delay scrutiny and deprive beneficiaries. She also issued advisories ahead of the festive period beginning March 19 with Ramzan, coinciding with Holi and Eid, asking police and officials to ensure peace and harmony.