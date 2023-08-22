Mamata announces Rs 70,000 grant to Durga Puja committees

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday hiked the donation amount for each club organising Durga Puja to Rs 70,000 from last year’s Rs 60,000 besides announcing a two-third rebate on electricity bills.



During the Durga Puja coordination meeting with the organisers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said announcing the hike does not mean that the clubs are being appeased. She said: “Puja committees get financial assistance from the state government because this money is used to generate awareness among people and apprise them of various government welfare schemes.”

Banerjee further mentioned that about five or six years ago, British Council had done a survey on the economic impact of Durga Puja which stated that the festival generated an income of Rs 32,000 crore. Now-a-days, it might have extended to Rs 60,000 crore. This money is earned by our poor labourers.

She further mentioned that thousands of artistes come from remote villages and work for three months at the Puja mandaps. “In the past few years, I have seen a commendable trend of several tribal and folk musicians being roped in by Puja committees during the time of the festival. Our state has more than two lakh such artists. Some even get an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month. If any Puja committee wants to collaborate with such artists, they can contact the Information and Cultural Affairs department. The artists will get income and their talent will get showcased and well-deserved recognition.

The Chief Minister further advised the Puja organisers to engage youngsters who are interested to volunteer during the time of the festival to control crowds along with the cops. “I urge the Puja committees to rope in more such volunteers. The committees should ensure separate entry and exit to manage the crowd. They should abide by the fire and electricity norms as well to avoid untoward incidents.”