Mamata announces Rs 10L insurance for flag bearers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh for each individual who hoists the flag atop the Jagannath Temple in Digha—honouring a tradition similar to that of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a unique and judicious step, the state government has hired those people who have been hoisting flags in Puri temple generation after generation.

Since, it is a risky work, it would have been difficult for inexperienced people to climb atop of the temple on a daily basis to install the flag.

It was learnt that three such people have come from Puri who will be hoisting flags in Digha Jagannath temple every afternoon. As an able administrator, Banerjee introduced an insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh for each. They will also be remunerated properly.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, a flag was handed over to the Chief Minister by Rajesh Daitapati. The Chief Minister in turn handed over the flag to an experienced climber from Puri Jagannath temple Bibhuti Das. Das soon climbed atop with the ‘Sri Chakra’. As long as Das remained atop the temple, the anxious Chief Minister looked up to the top of the temple with folded hands and prayed to Lord Jagannath.

After Das descended from the top, a humanitarian Chief Minister announced the insurance coverage.

It was learnt that three persons have come from Puri who will be hoisting flags in Digha temple on daily basis.

Digha Jagannath Temple, built at a cost of more than Rs 250 crore in Bengal’s seaside town, was consecrated on Wednesday.

The Mamata Banerjee government, in a reprisal of the BJP’s Ayodhya temple inauguration, had set up huge screens across the state that had live telecast the ceremony.

People across the state had an opportunity to witness the historic inauguration.