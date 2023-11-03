Mamata announces MA course in Kudmali lang

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, informed about the introduction of MA (Master of Arts) in Kudmali language at Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University (SRCMUJ) of Jhargram.



“Happy to share that MA for Kudmali language and culture has been introduced in this session at our Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram, with instant success. There is a rush of students who want to pursue this course, and we are taking the seat capacity to 50. Let plurality win,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram (formerly Jhargram University) was established in 2018 under “The Jhargram University Act, 2017”. It was renamed as Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University of Jhargram (SRCMUJ).

The Centre for Adivasi Studies and Museum, an integrated part of SRCMUJ, was also set up as a specialised centre for higher studies on tribal life and culture as well as for the protection, preservation and display of cultural heritage of the people of the Junglemahal region.

Academic activities of the university started in May 2021 with the appointment of the first Vice-Chancellor, Professor Amiya Kumar Panda during the unprecedented outbreak of the pandemic (2nd phase).