Mamata announces 2 addl holidays in state

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced two additional holidays in the state on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat and Karam Puja. Till date, these two days were sectional holidays.

“Considering the long-standing demand, the state government will grant a full day holiday on the occasion of Shab-E-Barat and Karam Puja from now on,” Banerjee announced at Nabanna.

She added that Bengal is the state where there is the highest number of holidays. “I believe that people who work hard should have the right to enjoy holidays on special occasions. We allow maternal leave of 731 days. There is also paternal leave of one month. We try to do our best in granting holidays,” she maintained.