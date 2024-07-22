Mamata and Akhilesh predict BJP’s imminent collapse, call for unified Oppn

Kolkata: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, speaking at the Trinamool Congress’ annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala on Sunday, predicted the imminent collapse of the BJP-led NDA government.



He denounced the current divisive forces in power, asserting that their attempts to fracture the country will ultimately fail.

Addressing the massive crowd, Yadav emphasised the need for a united Opposition to protect the Constitution.

While sharing the dais with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the rally Yadav said: “The Union government will not last long, it will fall apart shortly.

Very soon we will see them fall and those will be happy days.”

Slamming the BJP, Yadav said: “They (BJP) believe in negative politics. They believe in division and communal politics… We believe in positive politics. The time has come for a change… All of us have to be united to save the Constitution and the country.”

Calling BJP “divisive forces”, he said: “There are divisive forces in power that want to divide the country but they won’t succeed. They will be defeated shortly. Bengal has defeated the divisive forces and Uttar Pradesh too.”

It was learnt that Yadav invited Mamata Banerjee to a political rally in Uttar Pradesh. Both leaders discussed developing a joint strategy for how their MPs will challenge the BJP in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

MPs of both parties would jointly discuss floor coordination in Parliament. The Trinamool chief has stressed on the further consolidation of a regional bloc where various opposition parties would put up better-coordinated efforts against the BJP.

Yadav told the rally that he has great respect for Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who made a lot of sacrifices in her life.

“In 2021, we have seen how your leader (Mamata Banerjee) with a plaster on her leg campaigned and with support from party workers was able to thwart the BJP in Bengal. I had then said that she would wage a lone battle, win and progress.’ But she is not at all alone; she has workers like you to stand with her. Workers are the biggest asset for any political party,” Yadav told the audience.

He met Mamata Banerjee at her residence. He exchanged greetings with Abhishek Banerjee on stage as well. Former Bengal minister and Samajwadi Party leader Kiranmoy Nanda was seen accompanying Yadav during his trip to the city.

Incidentally, the TMC chief during her address reiterated that the BJP-led government at the Centre would not last long. Mamata Banerjee while addressing the rally expressed her gratitude to Yadav saying: “I thank you (Akhilesh Yadav). I want to congratulate the Samajwadi Party. UP mein jo khel aap ne dikhaya (The game you played in Uttar Pradesh), the BJP should have resigned but it has no shame. We will have to wait a few more days. I agree with you that the Union Government, which was brought to power through the use of Central agencies, will fall.”



