Mamata and Abhishek pay homage to Nandigram martyrs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party national general secretary paid homage to those who had been gunned down in Nandigram on this day 17 years ago.



Banerjee on Friday posted on X in Bengali: “We celebrate this day as Farmers’ Day to pay respect to those who martyred during the movement to protect land in Nandigram. I convey my best wishes to all the farmers’ families. Our farmers are our pride. They provide us with food. We are with them in all their needs.

We have started 186 Kisan Mandis, and introduced a new scheme Krishak Bandhu. We provide financial support to the farmers in case of disaster and pension. We will stand by our farmers in future as well.”

“In 2007, on this solemn day, in Nandigram, 14 innocent people lost their lives in police firing while protesting against forced acquisition land by the then @CPIM_WESTBENGAL Govt,” Trinamool Congress posted on X.

The erstwhile Left Front government under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had issued a notice to acquire land to set up a chemical hub under the Special Economic Zone to be developed by Indonesia-based Salim Group. When the villagers resisted, the police opened fire killing 14 people on the spot while another 70 people were wounded. Along with police force, CPI(M) cadres entered the villages and tortured women and even children were not spared. Trinamool Congress had then alleged that at least 50 people were killed on the spot in police firing.

Abhishek Banerjee also paid his respect to the martyrs by offering wreaths to the monument that carries the name of the martyrs. Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs, Shri @abhishekaitc paid homage to their memory with heartfelt floral tributes. Even as we honour the past, we are reminded that the struggle for justice is far from over.

Today, with the unholy alliance between the CPI(M) ‘harmads’ and @BJP4India, the spectre of oppression may wear a different face, but its essence remains unchanged. Yet, in the face of all adversities, our resolve remains unshaken!”