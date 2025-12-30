Mamata alleges use of AI in SIR, calls it 'huge scam'

Kolkata: Claiming that the SIR was a huge "scam" being conducted with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her TMC will gherao the Election Commission's office in Delhi if the name of a single legitimate voter is deleted from the rolls. Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee said people of the state were being "tortured" in the name of SIR. "Around 60 people have died due to SIR. Elderly people are being called for document verification hearings," she claimed. "If even a single legitimate voter's name is deleted, the TMC will gherao the office of the Election Commission in Delhi," she said. Banerjee said the people of the state will not tolerate such "harassment". "People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal," she claimed. Banerjee said that while the BJP promises to build a 'sonar Bangla' whenever elections approach, in reality, people who speak Bengali are beaten up in states where it rules.