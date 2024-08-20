Mamata advocates for ‘stronger bonding & peace’

Kolkata: Extending Rakhi greetings to everyone, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated that we should ensure that no evil power is able to alter the holy bonding between brothers and sisters.



Banerjee wrote on X: “We have to ensure that no evil force can cut off the strong bonding between brothers and sisters. Let us vow to protect each other through the bonding of love and respect towards each other.”

She also posted a picture of rakhi designed and conceived by her in her social media handle. It was prepared by women from self help groups and has been extensively used in the state level and district level programme to mark the occasion of Rakhi Purnima. With the rakhi designed with paddy, Banerjee said it symbolises positivity, economic and agricultural growth, prosperity and peace.

Minister-in-Charge of state Sports and Youth Affairs department, Aroop Biswas demanded hanging of the culprit/ culprits in public involved in the rape and murder of a female post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“I want those involved in the brutal crime to be hanged and the punishment meted out should be fast . Many people have launched movements demanding justice and I demand that those involved in such a heinous crime should be hanged in public. This would make a person think 100 times before committing a similar crime,” Biswas said addressing the state programme to commemorate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which is celebrated as Sampriti Divas across the state.

He reiterated that we should not limit ourselves to tying rakhi in the hands of one another but we should take a vow that we (men) should protect our sisters and our sisters should protect their brothers.

MP Satabdi Roy said that the entire state is bereaved at the gruesome incident at RG Kar.

“Our fight for justice should be united in demand for punishment of the real culprits and we have to ensure that innocent people are not punished. Our fight is for humanity and there should be no discrimination between male and female in this fight,” she added.

MP June Malia said that all of us are demanding justice and so I appeal to all to be united in our fight. “Our fight for justice should go beyond any political colour and we should fight till justice is meted out, “she added.

The Rakhi Utsav was observed in all 345 blocks, 119 municipalities, 7 municipal corporations, all 144 wards under Kolkata Municipal Corporation, 23 district headquarters and GTA.