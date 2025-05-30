Mamata accuses PM Modi of using ‘Operation Sindoor’ for political gains

Kolkata: Ramping up the political heat with roughly a year to go for the crucial Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exploiting ‘Operation Sindoor’ for electoral gain, while challenging him to hold the state’s elections “tomorrow”, indicating she’s ready to face him head-on anytime, anywhere.

During his rally in Alipurduar, PM Modi criticised the TMC government in Bengal as “corrupt and cruel,” highlighting issues of scams and violence.

Referring to Modi’s barbs, Banerjee told reporters at Nabanna: “We are not only shocked but it is very saddening.”

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to extract political mileage from ‘Operation Sindoor’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “They named it with political intent. I won’t delve into that now. While representatives from various political parties, including non-BJP ones, are speaking for the nation abroad, the Prime Minister is busy playing political Holi.”

The TMC supremo reminded the PM that her party’s representative Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the all-party delegation, spreading India’s message against terrorism.

“He is speaking every day against terrorism, against terror. At such a time, Mr Modi, not as the PM but as the BJP president you are criticising the government (in Bengal) which is giving you full support in India’s fight against terrorism. You are accusing the state government and blaming the Opposition at this hour to politicise the matter!... You are spreading garbage of lies,” she said.

Referring to the statement by BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, who in the PM’s presence said that an Operation Bengal like Operation Sindoor will be executed, Mamata said this is akin to comparing Bengal with terrorists.

“He equated the honour of Bengal’s soil with terrorists and compared the dignity of Bengal’s women with terrorists. Does he think that he can do whatever he pleases and say whatever he feels like? I respect the country but I don’t compromise on my self-respect. I will challenge them (BJP). If they have the guts, let them hold elections tomorrow… We are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge. There is still a long time to go before the Bengal elections. Will you be in power till the elections?” Banerjee questioned.

“Every woman should be given respect... Don’t insult women by giving them sindoor (vermillion). Women accept sindoor only from their husbands. Why should they take it from you (PM Modi)?” Banerjee questioned.

Banerjee also questioned the failure of the Modi government in arresting the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack.

“If you are so honest, answer whether you have caught the terrorist who wiped the sindoor off from the foreheads of our women. Did you eliminate them and did anyone see? You project yourself as such a big leader but when America intervenes, you become quiet in a second,” Banerjee said. She held the BJP responsible for the incidents in Murshidabad and Malda. “BJP is a master at inciting riots. If needed, I can share the document with evidence. You framed and planned everything in Bengal. Just like you did in Sandeshkhali, Malda and Murshidabad,” alleged Banerjee.

PM Modi during his rally accused the TMC of fostering violence, corruption and lawlessness while citing the Murshidabad riots and the teacher recruitment scam and claimed that people of the state are desperate to oust the “nirmam sarkar” (cruel government).

Banerjee claimed that she thought that the Prime Minister came to Bengal to salute the Army. “You didn’t do it. I thought you’d offer respect to the Army. You got down at Hasimara to go to Alipurduar. We have our air bases in Siliguri (Bagdogra) and Hasimara. You never went to Sikkim because you are afraid. You used to travel to foreign countries. When the Opposition is in the foreign countries [all-party delegation] for Operation Sindoor, you are here doing publicity,” said Banerjee.

“Now that I am standing on the sacred land of ‘Sindoor Khela’, it is only right that we speak about a new resolve against terrorism... From this land of Bengal, I, on behalf of 140 crore Indians, declare that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not over yet,” Modi had said during his rally.

Referring to Modi’s statement that Bengal is socially unstable, Banerjee retorted: “You talk about unemployment. But under your regime, unemployment increased by 40 per cent whereas here, in Bengal, 40 per cent of the population came out of the BPL category. Are you not aware? If you are so gutsy, sit for a face-off on any of the TV channels. We will have a one-on-one fight. You can even carry a teleprompter. But spontaneous questions must be answered spontaneously.”