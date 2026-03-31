Mamata accuses Modi, Shah of stoking riots, creating division among communities

Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of fueling divisions across communities and exploiting the situation for its own political gains, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday again launched a fierce attack on the saffron party in connection with Union Home minister Amit Shah’s “chargesheet” against her party, saying if at all a “chargesheet” ought to have filed it should be against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for stoking riots.



While attending three back-to-back election rallies — two in West Midnapore and one in East Midnapore, Banerjee intensified her attack on the BJP-led Centre.

“BJP is stoking a fight among all sections of society, creating divisions among the community as well as within administrative and police services. It wants to loot the country, taking advantage of the situation evolving from such strife,” Banerjee said from an election rally in West Midnapore’s Narayangarh.

Speaking about Shah’s “chargesheet”, she said: “The first charge sheet should be filed against Modi (Prime Minister) and Amit Shah who came to power by stoking violence. Calling the transfer of senior officers “arbitrary”, Banerjee said the Election Commission did it at the BJP’s behest. This, she termed, as “political interference of the highest order”. She alleged that several government officials, including civil servants who had earlier performed efficiently, are now being subjected to humiliation.

Speaking at a rally in Panskura in East Midnapore, Banerjee called the SIR a conspiracy not just against voters, but against Bengal itself. She told the rally that the deletion of names was a planned move to destroy Bengal politically, and urged people across communities to stay united. “This SIR is not just about deleting a few names. This is a plan to destroy Bengal. They want to remove names, stop you from voting, and then capture Bengal. To save Bengal, we all have to stay together—Hindu, Muslim, SC, ST, women, farmers, workers. If Bengal survives, we all survive. If Bengal loses, everyone will suffer,” she said.

“There are still 60 lakh names under logistical discrepancies. Even if 50 per cent of those names have been restored, the credit goes to our legal battle,” she added further. She further alleged that BJP leaders had prior knowledge of the deletions, even before the Election Commission acted.

From the Belda rally in West Midnapore, mocking the supplementary lists published by the ECI, Banerjee said: “Four lists have been published but we cannot see any of them. From the Panskura rally, she asserted that despite all conspiracies, Trinamool Congress will win.

“If BJP wins, people will not be able to eat fish or meat. The way BJP has been running the country, we will have to flee within next two months. They are looting people.

She also urged voters to check their names on the rolls and file appeals if their names were missing, assuring them that her party would provide legal help. “If your name is deleted, don’t be afraid. Apply online, file an appeal. We will give lawyers; we will fight the case,” she assured.

From the Narayangarh rally, she also gave a clear message saying that the opposing party’s decision regarding nomination of candidates only because someone is not given a ticket will not be tolerated. “We have not been able to give tickets to some candidates who were outgoing MLAs but that does not mean you will oppose the party. New candidates should also be given chances. Those who were not given tickets will be utilised elsewhere. Stay with people and work for them,” Banerjee stated. While reminiscing the distress of people in Jangalmahal during the erstwhile Left Front government, Banerjee said: “People here used to survive on escamoles in Jangalmahal during Left regime. People have not forgotten the Keshaiari incident.”