Mamata accuses ECI of enforcing ‘backdoor NRC’, aiding ‘BJP in voter list manipulation’

Digha: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of pushing NRC-like measures under the pretext of revising electoral rolls.

She stated that the ECI was targeting voters born between July 1987 and December 2004, demanding documentary proof of citizenship as part of a “special intensive revision.” Calling the move “more dangerous than NRC,” Banerjee warned it could have serious implications for Indian democracy.

Alleging that the ECI was “acting like a stooge of the BJP”, Banerjee asked whether the move was a backdoor attempt to implement the NRC.

Addressing a press conference in Digha, Banerjee said her party received, two letters from the ECI, each comprising 25-30 pages. However, she “hasn’t been able to go through them in detail so far”.

“But from what I have understood from a cursory glance, the Commission is now seeking a declaration form from voters born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, which is Annexure D in one of the letters, where they will have to submit birth certificates of both parents as proof of citizenship,” she said.

Banerjee revealed that the letters were sent to the Bihar government and a copy was forwarded to her as well.

This is now applicable in Bihar but will soon be extended to other states. It specifically targets Bengal and migrant workers. They are demanding the birth certificates of parents. How will poor people provide such documents? Is this not a disguised NRC? Doesn’t the youth have the right to vote?” she asked.

While supporting the removal of names of deceased voters, Banerjee alleged that the ECI is using it as an excuse to delete genuine names and insert outsiders.

“This is a conspiracy against democracy. The Supreme Court had wanted an impartial ECI. But today, it’s functioning in a one-sided manner. Everyone will be deprived,” she said. Banerjee claimed the process is not routine but part of a “dangerous political scheme.” She accused the ECI of acting unilaterally, without consulting political parties and treating elected governments as subordinates. “This has been planned by BJP pracharaks. The ECI functions as per Amit Shah’s instructions. I respect the PM’s chair, but it’s no secret who controls these agencies. We condemn such biased behaviour,” she said.

She also questioned the ECI’s demand for the names of booth-level agents (BLAs). “Why should we share such sensitive data? Do you want to buy them off or intimidate them? Our party’s internal matters are not your business,” she stated. Banerjee alleged that the BJP wants only its loyalists to vote. “They don’t want common people to vote—just their goons and party workers,” she claimed.

Urging political parties to examine the ECI documents, she said: “This is a serious threat to democracy. We are the first to raise our voice. I request others to study the matter carefully.”

Banerjee added that the declaration forms are riddled with irregularities. “Bengal is being targeted. This is a political invasion through the Commission and Central agencies,” she warned.

Banerjee also accused the ECI of assisting the BJP in enrolling outsiders as voters in Bengal and urged a revision of the Commission’s guidelines to prevent such activities.

Urging people to stay vigilant of such “attempts to snatch away their right to vote”, Banerjee warned that the move would “backfire on the BJP”.

“Citizens should keep a keen eye on their status in electoral roles till the very end. Else they might find their names struck off and sent to detention camps. That’s the intention of the BJP,” she said.