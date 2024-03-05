Mamata accuses Centre of trying to foil ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’ at Brigade

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to prevent her party supporters from coming to its ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’ scheduled to be held on brigade parade ground on Sunday by cancelling two special trains the ruling party in Bengal had booked for.



During a public distribution programme in West Midnapore, Banerjee called for a “never-seen-before” ‘Jonogorjon Sabha’ on Sunday. Lashing out at the Centre for refusing to provide two special trains for bringing people from North Bengal to Kolkata for the brigade rally on March 10, Banerjee said: “We are organising Jonogorjon Sabha on Brigade parade ground. If we book trains, permission is not given. Why will Bengal be deprived each time? Bengal has been denied dues of 100-day workers, Awas Yojana funds, and funds for roads. We booked trains which were also denied. Where are we living? There cannot be two different norms for two different people.”

She asserted: “Bengal will not only fight its battle ahead but it will say the final word. Bengal will raise tornado-like protests. People of Bengal will not tolerate the deprivation by the Centre.” TMC on Monday shared a photo of a letter which purportedly appeared to confirm that the two trains requested by the party could not be made available due to “operational constraints” by Railways. In a similar incident, TMC, in 2019, accused the Centre of denying several trains to prevent people from North Bengal from joining the Martyrs’ Day rally.

She also accused the BJP of disconnecting water and electric connections to some houses in Kharagpur.

“I was told yesterday that BJP threatened some people in Kharagpur rail colony and disconnected water and electricity connection before an election. BJP threatened the local people by saying that they will be driven out. I challenge BJP if they can evict a single person,” Banerjee said.

She said that the BJP-led Centre is now scared of Bengal as a lot of developments are taking place in the state. She said that industries are coming both in North and South Bengal and that the state government will implement the Ghatal master plan within 2-3 years despite “non-cooperation” from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Banerjee from the public distribution programme inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects worth around Rs 1,719 crore.

She said that the Datan water supply project has come up. Works have been started for Vidyasagar Industrial Park. Raghunathpur-Dankuni-Haldia freight corridor is coming up, Banerjee also pointed out.

Banerjee told the media: “In Bengal there is no place for traitors (Gaddars). People from the Central agencies are saying that BJP is pressurizing them saying that Trinamool Congress should be stopped. If the BJP has the power they should rely on people’s votes. Democracy must be established through people’s vote. What is the point in sending CBI and ED and stopping funds. They are doing whatever they wish to. They are not giving trains. Central government officers are pressurised. There is no point in pressuring the government officers. We want an impartial election. BJP does not want impartial elections.”