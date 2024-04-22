Mamata accuses BSF of ‘terrorising people’ in Bengal’s border villages

Balurghat: Campaigning for her party candidate Biplab Mitra in Balurghat, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the BSF of coercing and intimidating villagers in border areas to vote for the BJP.



Reading from a written complaint by one alleged victim, Banerjee narrated: “A person was catching fish in a pond, 400 metres from the border on April 19 in Domutha Faridpur Sangsad of 11 Ashokgram Gram Panchayat under Gangarampur Block. Suddenly, some BSF personnel attacked him. When he was hit on the head with a stick, he jumped into the pond to save his life. Some women in the adjoining neighbourhood begged the BSF for the man’s life. A person named Israfil, a TMC worker, was holding the party’s campaign material in his hands. The BSF shot Israfil at a distance of one metre. His wife along with two children, aged seven and four years, begged the BSF to spare his life. The BSF had also threatened to shoot Baizur Rahman, Upa Pradhan of that Panchayat and local president of the party. The BSF men also roughed up the minors and pushed them away. Israfil is currently battling with death in Malda.” Banerjee directed the TMC leader Bratya Basu on the stage to take necessary steps in this regard. She told Biplab Mitra to be careful on the election-day on April 26.

“On that day, BSF may pressurise border villagers to vote for BJP. If you see something like this, you should immediately contact the local administration and the Election Commission. I believe they will definitely take necessary steps in this regard.” On April 20, a written complaint was lodged at Gangarampur Police Station against the BSF’s alleged attack on Israfil and the villagers. Biplab Mitra showed a copy of this FIR by one Aftabuddin Miah at the Gangarampur Police Station which complained against 4 to 5 BSF personnel entering the village and pressurising people. When protests broke out, the BSF men fired at Israfil who was battling for his life at Malda Medical College. Mamata Banerjee questioned: “What nonsense is going on at the border? I have never seen in the past a Central Force issuing death threats.

The Election Commission should immediately look into this”. She further questioned why the BSF cannot prevent cow smuggling. “It is not our job to stop cow smuggling. The BSF cannot stop smuggling but can shoot down people.” Sukanta Majumdar, state president of BJP and the candidate from Balurghat, reacting to this, stated: “TMC is inciting all this. Do not fall for TMC’s provocation.” CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharjee stated: “The TMC should immediately intimate the election commission. If they can’t, we will handle the case.”