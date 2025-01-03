Mamata accuses BSF of allowing infiltration to destabilise Bengal

Kolkata/ Raiganj: Accusing the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing infiltration from Bangladesh with the objective of destabilising the state, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it a “nefarious blueprint” of the Centre.

While chairing an administrative meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Thursday, Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson, said: “The border is guarded by BSF and not Trinamool Congress. They are sending goons and murderers across the border. Women are being tortured. The border is not in our hands. If someone accuses the TMC of permitting infiltration, I will point out that it is BSF’s responsibility. This is part of a blueprint by the Central government for disturbing the peace in Bengal. Insiders in BSF are involved.”

Banerjee said that the state has information that BSF is allowing people to enter Bengal from places like Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, among others. “We do not have any knowledge about the visas of these people. They (Centre) used to provide us with a list of people arriving on flights but now they don’t. If anyone tries to fuel terror activities in Bengal, we will stage a strong protest,” Banerjee said.

She directed state Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Kumar to provide a list of the bordering areas where infiltration is taking place. She said she has already collected some information from Kumar and the local people. “I need to get detailed information on this issue as I will write a protest letter to the Centre,” she added.

Banerjee said: “We want peace in Bengal as well as there (Bangladesh). There is no bad relation with us. We speak the same language. People from there can come for healthcare or other humanitarian purposes but we should be informed.”

She also questioned the role of the district magistrates and the police superintendents in this matter as they have not informed the DG or the Chief Secretary about this issue of infiltration. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometre border, much of which is porous and dotted with rivers.

Meanwhile, Jakir Hossain, president of Islampur TMC committee expressed concern over the issue and said: “We have a report that the border villages in Chopra, including Chutiakhor, Daspara and Lakkhipur are sensitive from when police in the last few years arrested many infiltrators. We are worried after we learnt a conspiracy was hatched against TMC members accusing them of aiding infiltrators. The infiltrators arrested by the police must have been aided by the BSF who are tasked with the job of preventing infiltration.”

Superintendent of Police, Jobby Thomas reported recent arrests of Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry and assured that legal actions were taken. He added that police have established checkpoints and intensified patrolling in border villages while the intelligence branch remains vigilant to prevent further such incidents.