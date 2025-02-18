Mamata accuses BJP of religious politics

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a vitriolic attack on the BJP accusing it of selling “one particular religion” only to gain political advantage. She also reminded that it is because of the Trinamool Congress government the entire state remains peaceful.

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of instigating people following the crisis in Bangladesh only to gain political advantage. “Using the Bangladesh issue as a weapon, the opposition BJP attempted to destabilise Bengal,” alleged Banerjee. “Bengal is peaceful because of us.

The Bangladesh crisis had no impact on our state. Bengal is a state of religious harmony. People belonging to all the religions and communities contribute to the growth of the state,” Banerjee stated. Attacking BJP and the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee further said: “You people went to the border to instigate people.

You forgot that Bengal is within India and not outside the country. Bengal is the most important state in the country.” Reminding that Bengal is important for its strategic location as it shares several international borders. “Bengal is important both for internal security aspects and international security as well.”

Banerjee on Tuesday also attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government over the stampede death in Prayagraj, ‘Maha Kumbh’.

She stated: “Lakhs have been spent on camps for the rich and the VIPs. However, the poor are being charged Rs 2,000 for sitting on mats after standing in long lines for over 15-20 hours.

A cup of tea is being charged Rs 500 to 2,000. The place allocated for these people to take a holy dip is different from the one for the VIPs. They have polluted and poisoned the holy place of Maha Kumbh.”