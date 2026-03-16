Mamata accuses BJP of trying to snatch citizenship rights of Matua community

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP government at the Centre of attempting to deprive the Matua community of their citizenship rights under the guise of voter list revision, and vowed to fight for their rights.

In a post on X on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Matua sect founder Harichad Thakur, Banerjee said the BJP was spreading fear among people who have been sons and daughters of this soil for generations.

"The struggle initiated by Harichad Thakur was for the protection of people's self-respect and fundamental rights. Today, with great pain, I see the BJP government trying to tarnish that sacred struggle," she said.

"Those who are the true citizens of this country, their rights are being snatched away. I will never accept this conspiracy," she added.

Paying tributes to Thakur on the auspicious occasion of Mahabarooni, the chief minister said his teachings of combining work and devotion through the mantra 'Hate Kaam, Mukhe Naam' (work with hands, chant the name of God) remained an eternal guiding light.

Banerjee listed several initiatives undertaken by her government for the welfare of the Matua community, including the establishment of Harichad-Guruchad University near Thakurnagar, an extension campus in Krishnanagar, PR Thakur Government College in Gaighata, new ITI and Polytechnic colleges, and the Jaltripti water project for Habra-Gaighata.

She also noted that her government had conferred the state's highest honour, 'Bangabibhushan', on 'Boro Ma', the revered matriarch of the Matua community, for her outstanding social contributions.

"I was by the side of Matua brothers and sisters in the past, I am today, and I will continue to fight like a vigilant guardian in the future," Banerjee said, adding that she would not allow anyone to "play games" with people's rights on Bengal's soil.