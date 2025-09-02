Mamata accuses BJP of ‘misusing Army’ in dismantling protest stage

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee once again launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of “misusing” the Army in dismantling its stage in front of the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road, erected to protest against “atrocities” and “humiliation of Bengalis” in BJP-ruled states.

The Maidan area is under the authority of the Indian Army, whose Eastern Command headquarters is situated nearby at Fort William.

Calling the dismantling of its ‘Bhasa Andolan’ stage an ‘undemocratic, unconstitutional act and an example of strong-arm tactics,’ Mamata Banerjee slammed the saffron party, accusing it of playing a “dirty political game”.

She alleged that the BJP had ‘misused’ the Army out of political vendetta. Banerjee, however, said she holds the highest regard for the Army and blamed the Centre for the incident.

The Army, in a statement, clarified that permission for conducting the events had been granted for two days.

“I do not blame the Army. This is the BJP’s vendetta politics. The double-engine government of the BJP is to be blamed. They are misusing the Army. This is unethical, undemocratic and it’s a shame that the BJP has stooped to such levels,” Banerjee, who rushed to the spot, alleged while speaking to reporters at the partially dismantled structure.

To make her point, she added: “When I was coming, some Army personnel were running away. I said, “Why are you running away?” You are doing this under the order of the Union Defence minister.”

The TMC was holding sit-ins at the site on Saturdays and Sundays for nearly the past one month.

“They could have called me, and I would have removed the stage within minutes. They could have contacted the state police or the Kolkata CP, since this was about law and order and that is a state subject. They could have also spoken to our Sports minister Aroop Biswas, like they did during the Durand Cup,” she said, alleging that the police were deliberately insulted by this act on Police Day.

“It is not the Army’s job to dismantle stages; it’s the job of the police. They cannot intervene in political matters without the local police.

Who are they to remove our flags and banners? The BJP gave them direction. The Army is not guilty, the BJP is. We have the acumen to understand that they did it upon instructions of the Union defence minister. I am blaming the BJP and the defence minister,” Banerjee stated.

She further pointed out: “We are available any time. We said we will hold the programme only on Saturday and Sunday. But they vacated the stage on Monday.”

She claimed that her party paid Rs 20,000 to the defence establishment as a security deposit for the permission, adding that there was no programme of any other party at the site.

Banerjee further stated: “I don’t need to take permission from Modi babu to stage a protest. We will take permission from the people to stage a protest.” Later, TMC supremo announced that her party will shift the dharna to Rani Rashmoni Avenue. Banerjee also announced that a protest rally will be held in each block in all the districts.

TMC started this dharna protest from the third week of August. It was planned to continue this protest till December.

“We always take permission for every programme. We selected this venue because we wanted to sit in dharna at the feet of Mahatma Gandhi. We think that is our place. But, if they don’t want to, no problem, we will sit at Rani Rashmoni Avenue,” added Banerjee.

The leader asserted that such actions only strengthened her resolve to strike back harder.

Banerjee announced that protest rallies will happen on Tuesday in all blocks, wards and districts “because of what the BJP did today”.

The TMC, in a statement, said: “No amount of force, intimidation, or political vandalism will break our resolve. Our fight for the dignity of Bengal, for our mother tongue, and for our people will only grow stronger.”

Army, however, gave an official statement saying: “Indian army (Local military Authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Hon’ble supreme court of India. Permission for events greater than 3 days need to be obtained from the MoD, Govt of India.

Permission for conduct of events were provided for 2 days, however, the stage has been put up for almost a month, several reminders have been sent to the organisers for removal of the temporary structure, however, it was not removed. Thereafter, the Kolkata Police was informed, and the structure was being removed by the Indian Army.”