Mamata accuses BJP of manipulating lower courts, intimidating judges

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of influencing the judicial system in the lower courts, alleging that judges are in fear of being removed if they do not act at the behest of the saffron brigade leaders.



“I have full respect for the judiciary. I have nothing to say relating to the Supreme Court but directions to the lower courts come directly from the BJP main office. Drafts come from there. They (BJP) try to create pressure upon the judiciary in these courts and when anyone is vocal, they will pass over the buck to these courts,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that judges are in the fear of being removed/transferred if they do not act at the behest of BJP leaders. She alleged that the Centre is even sitting on appointments of judges and taking calls on who should be the Chief Justice. “Fight us politically. But don’t be a pathological liar” she remarked alluding to BJP.

Banerjee opined that the way police need to have a fair understanding of the local language of their area of operation, Chief Justices too need to know the regional languages of wherever they are being posted.

Referring to the Centre, she said: “The police need to have a fair understanding of the local language of the area where he works. Kindly send Chief Justices’ knowing regional languages to the respective states. You do not do this. I am not talking of the Supreme Court.”