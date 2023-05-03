Mamata, Abhishek to take part in Malda rally

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to join party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool-e Nabajowar (new wave in Trinamool) a mass outreach programme at a grand show in Malda’s English Bazar on Thursday.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to chair an administrative review meeting on May 4 and take a train to Kolkata on May 5. The administration from North Dinajpur is likely to attend her review meeting in Malda.

The Trinamool Congress chief is expected to take part in the rally of her party’s national general secretary on May 4.

Abhishek has embarked on Jana Sanjog Yatra for two months and is presently in the North Bengal region taking part in various programs for connecting with the local people at the grassroots level to strengthen the party’s organisation across the region.

Sanjog Yatra, along with the Grambanglar Motamot programme, is a part of Bengal’s ruling party initiative, Trinamool-e-Naba-Jowar, to try and galvanize the party’s support base ahead of rural polls this year.

According to political analysts, this can be seen as the party’s warm-up exercise ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mamata Banerjee left for Malda on Wednesday afternoon. Abhishek commenced the party’s two-month-long outreach programme on April 25.

Last-minute preparations were done on a war footing by the Malda district administration to felicitate the administrative review meeting by the Chief Minister, scheduled to be held at 2 pm on Thursday at the Malda College Auditorium. This will be her second visit to Malda in three months. The Chief Minister will be staying at the Mahananda Bhawan in the Mangalbari area. Final touches are being given to the Bhawan.

She will be inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a host of projects worth nearly Rs 100 crore.

Prasenjit Das, secretary of district TMC, said: “Both our top leaders are going to hold a joint meeting on Thursday afternoon at Susthani More. This is the first time that we are going to see and hear these two leaders together in Malda. All the district leaders and party activists are looking forward to the meeting.”

The TMC supremo had last visited Malda on January 31 to hold a benefit distribution programme at Gazole. She had then flagged off 51 projects worth nearly Rs 262 crore and laid foundation stones for 57 projects worth Rs 314 crore, virtually. This time she is supposed to review the progress of those projects. The Chief Minister is scheduled to depart from Malda on May 5 by train. The Malda Airport has also kept helicopters as a backup to cope with any last-minute change of plans.