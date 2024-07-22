Mamata & Abhishek pledge internal reforms, stress on serving people

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress’ resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly by-elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from the July 21 rally, pledged to initiate a thorough “cleansing” within the party, promising strict action against leaders who fail to deliver services or engage in “immoral” acts. Both leaders emphasised that party members must become more humble and deeply value the love and support that the people have bestowed upon the Trinamool.



Throughout her speech, Mamata Banerjee stressed the need for transparency in public life. “I don’t want the rich; I want morally strong people. Our party leaders should not have greed for money” she said.

Both the leaders set the tone for the preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections from the mammoth rally. “Try to complete incomplete work. If you can’t, inform the party. Don’t travel in a car. Go to the people on foot. It is good for your health. The brain will work better. Don’t travel in a big car. It is better to roam on a scooter or a bicycle.

That is why I give bicycles to students under the Sabooj Sathi scheme,” the TMC supremo told her party’s leaders and cadres. Banerjee emphasised: “Our party is both a political and social organisation. Wealth may come and go, but standing by people is irreplaceable. We will act on any complaints. Be a true friend and you will be undefeatable. Do no wrong, tolerate no injustice, and respect women, SC, ST and minority communities.”

Abhishek warned that Panchayat representatives, councillors, and municipality leaders who failed to engage with people or deliver results in the Lok Sabha polls will face action. “The party will act against inactive leaders during the polls. Those who think they can work differently in different elections will also face action,” he said.

“The fight will intensify in the coming days, and we must start preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections. Municipal and Panchayat leaders need to prioritise our workers. On July 21, we must pledge to achieve even greater victories than in 2016, 2021, and 2024, while maintaining discipline,” Abhishek added.

He reminded everyone that those who left TMC for BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections, would not be able to trouble party workers upon returning. “It has been three years and they still haven’t managed to do so,” Abhishek said.