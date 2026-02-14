Mamata, Abhishek pay tribute to Panchanan Barma

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee paid respect to Rajbangshi icon Panchanan Barma on his birth anniversary.

“I pay my tribute to the great icon of the Rajbangshi community Roy Saheb Panchanan Barma. To show respect to him, we have carried out many development projects. We have set up a university in his name in Cooch Behar. A second campus has been introduced where he was born. His ancestral residence was renovated and a museum was set up,” Mamata stated on social media.

Abhishek in a post on X stated: “On the birth anniversary of Roy Saheb Thakur Panchanan Barma, I bow in reverence to one of Bengal’s tallest social reformers and a relentless crusader for dignity and justice. He dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised and instilling among them a sense of self-worth, unity and aspiration.”

“In an era marked by rigid social barriers, he chose the harder path of reform, education and organised empowerment. He understood that education is the most powerful instrument of transformation and that true progress lies in enabling people to stand tall with confidence and opportunity. His legacy continues to inspire generations to challenge injustice through awareness, organisation, and collective resolve,” Abhishek added.