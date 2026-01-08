Mamata, Abhishek pay homage to victims of Netai massacre

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee paid homage to the martyrs of the Netai incident that had claimed the lives of nine persons in 2011 in Jhargram.

The ruling Trinamool Congress also holds several political meetings in different districts to pay respect to the martyrs of the Netai massacre. Mamata in a post on X stated: “I pay homage to the victims of Netai massacre. On this day in 2011, ‘harmads’ killed nine people in Jhargram’s Netai.”

Abhishek Banerjee also paid his respect to the martyrs, taking to social media. He said that nine were butchered in the hands of CPIM ‘harmads’. “I pay respect to those martyrs who laid down their lives in Netai on this day in 2011.

A Trinamool Congress leader said that Bengal has not forgotten what happened in the Lalgarh village in Jhargram in 2011 where nine villagers were shot dead by CPI(M)’s private armed brigade during a protest.

It was alleged that heavyweight Left leaders were behind the incident.