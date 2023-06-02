Mamata-Abhishek joint rally in Kakdwip on June 16

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to join “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” campaign alongside her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on June 16 in South 24-Parganas’ Kakdwip.



The Trinamool Congress chief reportedly called up Abhishek late on Thursday evening after the latter concluded a historic road show in Nandigram. The former told the latter that she was happy to see the way people were pouring in to make the event a success. It was learnt that Abhishek told Mamata that people in Nandigram are getting the courage to come out. He told her that more than 60,000-70,000 people joined a rally at around 10 pm at Tengua More.

This is for the third time both leaders will be attending a joint rally organised on a platform under the “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar”.

Trinamool supremo Banerjee held a joint rally in West Midnapore’s Salboni on May 27 along with Abhishek that was hosted as a part of the “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” campaign. Banerjee also joined her national general secretary at the mass outreach programme at a grand show in Malda’s English Bazar on May 4.

Abhishek embarked on ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ for two months and is presently in the South Bengal region taking part in various programmes for connecting with the local people at the grassroots level to strengthen the party’s organisation across the region. Sanjog Yatra, along with the Grambanglar Motamot programme, is a part of Bengal’s ruling party initiative Trinamool-e-Naba-Jowar, to try and galvanize the party’s support base ahead of rural polls this year.

Abhishek on Thursday conducted a historic 20-km long Padayatra (roadshow) as part of his party’s popular mass outreach programme “Jono Sanjog Yatra” in East Midnapore’s Nandigram on the 36th day that virtually witnessed a sea of people. “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” — a programme designed as part of the “Jono Sanjog Yatra” has received a huge response from the people who have poured in large numbers to see Abhishek amidst his campaign in the districts of North Bengal and several South Bengal so far as well.