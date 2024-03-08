Mamata & Abhishek greet women of Bengal on International Women’s Day

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday greeted the women of Bengal on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



Chief Minister Banerjee on a social networking site uploaded a greeting in which she once again highlighted that it is the pledge of her government to ensure the rights of women. Abhishek Banerjee on the other hand saluted the resilience of the women who contribute to our society. Taking to X, Banerjee said: “Saluting the resilience of our mothers, sisters and daughters who serve as guiding lights, challenging stereotypes, fostering diversity, driving progress, and enriching lives with invaluable contributions to our state and country. #InternationalWomensDay2024.”

During her regime, CM Banerjee consolidated this base through various schemes such as Kanyashri, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar. The Trinamool government increased the remuneration of Asha and Anganwadi workers by Rs 750 per month the day before PM Narendra Modi visited the state. Women voters form a key support base for the Trinamool Congress.

Every year, Banerjee leads a march of women to mark International Women’s Day on March 8. But this time, the rally was held on March 7.

As Maha Shiv Ratri fell on March 8, Banerjee had conducted the rally a day before. Banerjee had led a women rally that started from College Street and ended at Dharmatala on Thursday. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state government already announced an increase in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for 2.11 crore women. The allowance for general category women was hiked to Rs 1000 from Rs 500 per month while for SC/ST category it was raised to Rs 1200 from Rs 1000 per month. The enhanced financial assistance will be extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year. The beneficiaries will receive the hiked amount from May.