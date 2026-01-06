Mamata, Abhishek greet Sunali Khatun after childbirth

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee greeted Sunali Khatun after she gave birth to a baby boy on Monday at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital in Birbhum.

The Chief Minister said she had sent flowers and sweets to welcome the newborn. Asked whether she would name the baby, Banerjee said: “If the family wants, I can suggest a name for the baby.” Abhishek Banerjee described the birth as “a triumph of humanity.”

Sunali Khatun, along with her husband, son, and three others, was forcibly deported to Bangladesh by the Union government after being accused of being Bangladeshi citizens. Following the intervention of the state government and the judiciary, Sunali and her minor son were repatriated to India on December 5, while the remaining four are still in Bangladesh.

The state government has condemned the alleged unlawful deportation from the outset. On the day Sunali gave birth, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to.

In a shocking abuse of power, she was falsely branded as a Bangladeshi and forcibly deported to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police and the Union Government.” Banerjee also said that while attending his ‘Abar Jitbe Bangla’ campaign in Birbhum on Tuesday, he would visit Sunali at the hospital to convey his best wishes.

On the issue, TMC MP and Chairman of the Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, Samirul Islam, said: “We are happy that both the mother and the child are safe. Our Chief Minister played a crucial role in bringing her back, and that is why she could give birth to her child on her own land today.”