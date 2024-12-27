Mamata, Abhishek condole Manmohan Singh’s demise, hail his legacy

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condoled the demise of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Mamata Banerjee on her social media post, said that the country will miss Singh’s “stewardship” and she will miss his “affection”.

Abhishek on his social media post, said that India has lost one of its finest statesman.

Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said: “Profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union Cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country are widely acknowledged.”

The Bengal Chief Minister also stated: “The country will miss his stewardship and I shall miss his affection. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers.”

Taking to his X handle, Abhishek said: “India has lost one of its finest statesmen today. Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy goes beyond his celebrated tenure as Prime Minister.”

“An architect of economic reforms that reshaped our nation’s future, Dr. Singh led with quiet strength, proving that leadership is about vision, not volume. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those mourning this profound loss,” Abhishek further added.