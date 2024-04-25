Mamata: 10L jobs ready, process hindered as BJP filing cases at HC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in East Burdwan’s Ausgram blamed the Calcutta High Court for delaying the recruitment process in the state.



She also alleged that the High Court has become the ‘tirtha kendra’ (pilgrimage) of the BJP.

Criticizing the Calcutta High Court’s recent verdict of cancelling the appointment of nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, Banerjee said that her government has 10 lakh jobs ready but the recruitment process is hindered only because of the BJP filing cases at the High Court.

Banerjee clarified that she was not saying anything against the judges and she was only condemning the verdict of the court. Apart from Ausgram, Mamata on Wednesday held another election rally in Galsi in East Burdwan.

“Where would these 26,000 candidates go whose jobs have been cancelled? Will the schools not run? I have 10 lakh jobs ready in various government sectors. The recruitments are being halted as soon as cases are going to court. It has become a pilgrimage for the BJP.

Court is listening to the PILs filed by the BJP. If others seek justice, the doors are closed. Dacoits and Mafias are getting bails,” Banerjee alleged.

Without taking name, Banerjee attacked Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari by saying: “Gaddar (traitor) could not be arrested despite murder charges against him. He is enjoying protection. Is it the Law? BJP gets judgement in their favour when they file cases.”

Further referring to the verdict, Banerjee said: “I would not speak about the judges but I have the right to speak against the verdict. I don’t accept this order. If someone has done something wrong, you (Court) could have pointed it out and asked us to rectify. You have cancelled the appointment of 26,000 youths”

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court cancelled the appointment of around 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools. The High Court also ordered the teachers to return their salaries with interest.

Holding the BJP responsible for the cancellation of jobs, she pointed out: “The BJP has no other work than to move the High Court against the state government. They have taken away the jobs of school teachers. I don’t interfere in a department’s procedure of recruitment. I don’t have a say in everything.” This is the second time Mamata Banerjee has spoken about the Calcutta High Court order.

Banerjee also accused the BJP of buying Calcutta High Court and various Central agencies like CBI, BSF. She urged the people not to vote in BJP’s favour as it may lead to the further cancellation of jobs.

“BJP will take away your jobs if you vote for them. They have bought Calcutta High Court. BSF and CBI are sold out. They have changed the colour of the Doordarshan logo to saffron. People will have to wear saffron dresses. Monks who renounce everything wear saffron but how does the BJP wear saffron?

From both rallies, Banerjee attacked the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. “Centre had given free ration for 6-12 months during Covid. We are giving free ration to 9 crore people of Bengal. If you vote for the BJP, they will implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), NRC and CAA and your religions will be sold out. They would take away your property. People would be taken to detention camps. I will not allow the implementation of NRC, CAA, UCC.”