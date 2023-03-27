Malpractice: Only 5 mobiles found during HS exams

kolkata: Owing to the security arrangements made by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, only five mobile phones were caught across the state, two via use of the Radio Frequency Detector (RFD), during the Higher Secondary examination, which took place from March 14 to March 27.



The results for the Higher Secondary examination will be declared by June 10. Mobiles were found from Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Hooghly, East Burdwan and Jhargram. Mobiles were found using RFD at Birbhum and Hooghly. The RFD was the Council’s pilot project. It was deployed in sensitive areas. Moreover, against 12 students RA (Reported Against) was initiated.

This time, 8,55,000 candidates appeared for the exams in 2349 examination centres.

“From no centre, any problem with regards to the examination arose,” Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said. According to him, 161 candidates were given extra time, 314 candidates were provided with writers, 84 candidates sat for the exams from the hospital and two candidates from

police protection.

Bhattacharjee at a press conference said that the exams were conducted peacefully with no incidents to question paper leaks or other issues. According to him, this was an important exam for the Council as they were conducting HS following the centre venue concept after two years. The Council was unable to conduct the exams in 2021 and the 2022 exams were conducted from the home venue. Moreover, the Council president said that the examination was important for the candidates as this batch had not sat for the Madhyamik examination in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Council president also said that the Council had asked the question paper setters to keep this in mind while setting the question paper for the HS examinations.