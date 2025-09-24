Malls usher in festive spirit with themed Puja mandaps

Kolkata: With Durga Puja, the UNESCO-recognised ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’, just days away, two of Kolkata’s premier malls have set the tone for the grand celebration with themed mandaps that blend tradition, art, and festivity.

Acropolis Mall has unveiled a Patachitra-themed Durga Mandap and idol, transforming its ground floor into a vibrant cultural celebration. Patachitra, a traditional folk art form of Bengal and Odisha, has been incorporated into the décor as the chalchitra behind the idol and extended across the mandap. The idol depicts Devi Durga as a Bengali woman in a red-bordered white saree, while the Demon and Lion have been artistically fused into a striking Patachitra composition. Decorative pillars embellished with folklore narratives and ritualistic alpana floor paintings complete the setting. Commenting on the décor, Subhadip Basu, corporate general manager – Retail and Hospitality, Merlin Group, said: “Our artisans completed the décor and idol almost a month ahead of the festival, transforming the atrium into a celebration of Bengal’s cultural heritage. The mandap and idol have already generated tremendous enthusiasm among patrons.” This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Acropolis Mall.

South City Mall too has joined the festivities with its “Red and Golden Lotus” themed Puja mandap, centred around the lotus as a symbol of supreme devotion. The design draws on the traditional belief that offering 108 lotuses to the Goddess signifies the highest reverence. The unveiling was marked with dhak beats, dhunuchi performances, cultural dances, and special performances by students of South City International School.

Both malls are offering shoppers and visitors a chance to experience festive décor, cultural programmes and celebratory fervour even before the Puja days begin.