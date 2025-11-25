Malda’s trans community struggles to fill guardian details in forms

Malda: A major procedural hurdle has left nearly 150 members of the trans community in Malda struggling to complete their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms. The issue centres around one question: Whose name should they enter as their guardian?

For most trans persons, especially those living in the Baluchar and Jhaljhalia neighbourhoods of English Bazar municipal area, family ties have long been severed.

Many have no contact with their parents and instead recognise their “Guru Ma” as their guardian. Their voter cards also identify ‘Guru Ma’ in the guardian’s column. But the online enumeration form permits only two relationships—father or mother. Even in offline forms, BLOs (Booth Level Officers) have reportedly failed to clarify whether “Guru Ma” is acceptable.

As a result, many fear their forms may be rejected. “They have voter cards, but they are facing serious trouble filling up the enumeration forms,” admitted Poli Sarkar, TMC councillor of Ward 9 of the English Bazar Municipality.

“Most of them did not have their names in the 2002 voter list. Now they are being asked to provide names and voter details of close blood relatives, but they no longer have ties with their families. In Malda, many have written ‘Sangeeta Rai Hijrani’ as their Guru Ma. She was a voter in 2002. I feel the Election Commission should have issued very clear guidelines on this. The lack of clarity is creating unnecessary complications.”

However, Sangeeta Rai Hijrani refused to comment. “Whatever needs to be said will be said by my ‘Guru Ma’ in Kolkata,” she stated briefly.

Trans activist Debi Acharya highlighted her own struggle. “Before transitioning, my name was Debasis Acharya. Now it is Debi Acharya. But both are me. Still, I am facing difficulties with the form. Most families cut ties with us. What are we supposed to do?” she asked.

For many, the situation evokes memories of the battles portrayed in the film Taali, based on Gouri Sawant’s fight for dignity. Malda’s trans community now waits anxiously for the Election Commission to resolve the issue and protect their democratic rights. Further, a controversy erupted in Gazole’s Pandua after Lakkhan Mandal alleged his SIR form was uploaded online without his consent, using another person’s mobile number. “I never submitted any form. The number isn’t mine,” he said. Mandal has reported the issue to block and Panchayat authorities, demanding an inquiry.