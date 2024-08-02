Malda’s Tiger Hill set to get a new look

Malda: “Tiger Hill’ of Malda, a picnic spot in Bamangola block, is all set to get a new look to attract more tourists in the upcoming season.



For the works, Rs 14 lakh has been allocated towards the beautification of the place along with providing amenities for the visitors.

The Jagdalla Gram Panchayat will be throwing open the gate of Tiger Hill for the public on Independence Day.

Last year, the place witnessed thousands of visitors not only from Malda but also from North and South Dinajpur districts. The number of tourists anticipate the footfalls to double this year.

Work will be done in two phases with funds of Rs 9 lakhs and Rs 5 lakhs respectively.

Rest sheds, toilets and drinking water facilities will be made available for the visitors. Models depicting different animals will be installed to attract children. There will also be swings and trampolines for children. Boating facilities have been made available in the lake. Trees and plants are being planted to add greenery.

A boundary wall will come up in Tiger Hill and an entrance fee will be collected at the gate.

Tulsi Mandal, Jagdalla GP Pradhan, said: “Beautification as well as maintenance work is going on in Tiger Hill. The work is expected to be completed soon.’ Tiger Hill is 50 km from the English Bazar, district headquarters and 3 kilometres from Baro-mile Bus Stop. There is a lake on top of the mound surrounded by trees.

The area has different names, including “Tiger Hill” as it is on a mound. Some even believe that the people of this area fought in support of the ‘Kauravas’ at the time of the battle of Mahabharata. However, no authentic history of this place is available.