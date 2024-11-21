Malda’s Manikchak Block: BJP Pradhan held for assaulting woman Panchayat member

Malda: Shakti Mondal (36), BJP Pradhan, South Chandipur Gram Panchayat (GP) in Manikchak Block was arrested by the police on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a woman Panchayat member. The woman, Pratima Mondal, is a BJP member and serves as a woman Panchayat representative in the same P.

According to reports, Pratima Mondal’s son, Bankim Mondal, lodged a complaint stating that his mother had been vocal against alleged corruption by the local BJP leadership. She had raised concerns within the party and with the administration. Following this, BJP district leaders reportedly called her to the party office in Manikchak on Tuesday night for a discussion on the matter.

During the meeting, Shakti Mondal, along with his two associates, Dipankar Mondal and Fekon Mondal, allegedly physically assaulted Pratima, leaving her bleeding

from the nose. A formal complaint was lodged at the Manikchak Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Shakti Mondal on Wednesday evening. He was produced in court the following day. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The accused has been sent into judicial custody. Partha Sarathi Ghosh, president of North Malda BJP, said: “There was no attack on the woman. She received an injury while getting out of a small door of the meeting room.

Neither of the sides has violated party norms so far as the drift between them is personal.” Dulal Sarkar, vice-president of district TMC, said: “BJP doesn’t show respect to women. The matter between them is about unequal distribution of embezzled funds of the GP. The police must look into everything.”