Malda’s Fazli mango soars to international markets

Malda: Malda’s celebrated Fazli mango has once again made a grand entry into international markets, thanks to collaborative efforts by the Malda district administration, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the district Horticulture department. With growing global demand, especially after Fazli received its Geographical Indication (GI) tag, this year marks a significant revival in its export.

In a symbolic send-off ceremony held at Sushatani More in English Bazar, several containers packed with mangoes were dispatched to Kolkata Airport, from where they will be airlifted to destinations including the UAE and London.

The event saw the participation of key stakeholders such as Ujjwal Saha, President of the Malda Mango Merchant’s Association; Dr. D.K. Raghav, senior agri-researcher at Krishi Vigyan Kendra; entrepreneur Prasun Chitrangiya of Srishti Food Products; Malda Mango Merchant Association member Bijesh Rajbanshi and exporter TunTun Saha, among others. “This is a proud moment for Malda. The Fazli mango getting international exposure again proves the potential of our farmers,” said Ujjwal Saha. Raghav added: “The adoption of modern agricultural technologies and the use of fruit bags have significantly improved mango quality this year.” Farmer Anup Prasad Sau from Amriti has already shipped one quintal of Fazli mangoes to London through a Kolkata-based exporter, with plans to send three more quintals.

“This year I focused on scientific methods, and the results are promising. The mangoes are of export-grade quality,” said Sau. In total, around 10 metric tonnes of mangoes, including varieties like Fazli and Brindabani Ashwina, are being exported this season. Other varieties have already reached Switzerland, Bhutan, Sweden and the Netherlands.

With the active involvement of government bodies, exporters and local farmers, Malda is witnessing a resurgence in mango exports.

Farmers are optimistic and many are preparing to expand cultivation using high-tech methods to meet the rising demand abroad. As Saha emphasised: “With continued support, we can turn Malda into a global mango export hub.”