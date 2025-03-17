Malda’s Ashwina mango: The ‘king of chutneys’ in the race for GI tag

Malda: The world-famous mangoes of Malda are once again in the spotlight. Following the successful Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of Fazli, Himsagar and Lakshmanbhog mangoes, the district administration has now taken steps trying to secure the prestigious GI tag for the Ashwina mango. The Horticulture department has already applied to the Registrar of Geographical Indications, believing that recognition will significantly enhance Malda’s mango industry.

Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the Horticulture department in Malda, confirmed the development, stating: “We have officially submitted our application for the GI tag for Ashwina mango and we are hopeful that approval will be granted soon.”

In Bengal, chutney is an essential part of the traditional cuisine and Ashwina mango is considered the best for making chutney. Known for itsa large size and intensely sour taste, this variety is ideal for making both chutney and pickles. Due to its unique flavour, many refer to it as the “king of chutneys.”

One of the key features that make Ashwina special is its late-season availability. While other mango varieties dominate the market in summer, Ashwina ripens in the Bengali month of Ashwin (September-October). By that time, most other mango varieties have disappeared from the markets, making Ashwina the last mango of the season. Though Ashwina is cultivated in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia, the mangoes grown in Malda are considered the best in terms of flavour, texture and aroma. Kamalesh Bihani, vice-president of the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the economic potential of Ashwina, stating: “Due to its large size and extreme sourness, Ashwina is perfect for making pickles and chutneys. If it receives the GI tag, we can set up food processing units and even export it to foreign markets.”

Malda is already famous for its mangoes, with Gopalbhog, Lakshmanbhog, Fazli, Himsagar and Langra leading the market throughout the season.

Ashwina is the final variety to arrive, followed by Brindabani Ashwina, extending the mango season.

Ujjwal Saha, president of the Maldah Mango Merchants Association, emphasised the importance of this recognition, saying: “Our organisation has submitted a formal request for the GI tag and we are confident that Ashwina will soon join the list of GI-protected mangoes.”