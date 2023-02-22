Malda Zilla Parishad tables Rs 302 cr Budget

A Budget of almost Rs 302 crore for the year 2023-24 was presented unanimously by Malda Zilla Parishad (MZP) on Wednesday. The Budget laid special stress on infrastructure development, education and health.

The Budget session took place at the conference hall of Malda Zilla Parishad. More than Rs 100 crore have been allocated for the construction of roads under the Rastasree scheme. This was the last Budget of the present board before the upcoming Panchayat elections. The amount of money in the Budget this year is less than last year.

ATM Rafiqul Hossain, Sabhadhipati of MZP stated: “Last year a Budget of Rs 369 crore was presented for fiscal 2022-23. So far we have received Rs 190 crore. Hopefully, before March the rest of the money will be allocated for development work. However, the money for the work of some of the central schemes has not been received.”

“A Budget of Rs 302 crore has been presented on Wednesday. Emphasis has been given to development work in education, health and road sectors,” he said.

Malda Zilla Parishad Executive Officer and Additional District Magistrate Jamil Fatema Zeba, Malda Zilla Parishad Chairperson ATM Rafiqul Hossain, Assistant Chairperson Chandana Sarkar and other administration heads attended the Budget meeting.

Apart from this, the elected representatives of the Trinamool Congress of the Zilla Parishad, the officials and the MLAs were also present.